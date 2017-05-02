Mattanawcook sophomore continues to shine in triple jump

The outdoor track and field season is only a couple weeks old, but Cayden Spencer-Thompson is soaring to new heights in the triple jump.

The Mattanawcook Academy sophomore, who participated in the New Balance Indoor National championship meet over the winter, recorded the best mark a Maine high school triple jumper has ever posted over the weekend.

Spencer-Thompson, competing in a multi-team meet at Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor, posted a mark of 47 feet, 6.75 inches.

While Spencer-Thompson’s jump is the best in state history, it does not go down in the books as a state record, as those must be achieved in state championship meets.

But the way Spencer-Thompson, a cousin of MDI distance running star Tia Tardy, has been jumping so far early in the spring, there’s a great chance you could be seeing his name in the official record books come early June.

As if a 47-foot triple jump wasn’t enough, Spencer-Thompson went on to win the high and long jumps as well with respective distances of 6’5” and 22-8.50.

He is undefeated in those events thus far this spring, and will return to action in a multi-team meet at Bucksport on Friday afternoon.

Lewiston native excels at Penn Relays

Isaiah Harris, a Lewiston native, continues to have a torrid track and field campaign for Penn State University.

Harris, an NCAA finalist in the 800 meters last winter, helped lead his Nittany Lions to a pair of second-place relay finish at last week’s Penn Relays.

Harris wound up anchoring the 4×800 relay team which clocked in at 7 minutes, 20.54 seconds, finishing second to Auburn University.

Later, Harris would anchor the 4×400 relay, which again finished second in 3:05.69, the third-best mark in school history.

Bangor native second in USATF mile

Bangor native and professional runner Riley Masters ran to a second-place finish in a prestigious road mile event in Des Moines, Iowa, last week.

Masters and nine of the nation’s other top milers competed in the USA Track and Field’s 1 mile road championships on April 25.

Masters narrowly missed a gold medal but posted a solid second-place time of 4 minutes, 0.3 seconds.

Champion Clayton Murphy broke the tape in 4 minutes flat.