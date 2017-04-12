Bangor native off to strong start for UMaine track and field teams

The outdoor track and field season is in full swing for the University of Maine, and a Bangor native is out to a solid start for the Black Bears.

Grace MacLean, who has had a fine four-year career for coach Mark Lech’s Black Bears, recently earned America East Track Performer of the Week honors for her performance in a meet at the University of New Hampshire.

MacLean participated in two events, winning one of them – the 100-meter hurdles – in 14.63 seconds while she was also fourth in the long jump with a distance of 5.32 meters.

The UMaine women finished second in a five-team field while the men were third among six schools.

Earlier this spring in a meet at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, MacLean showed off her versatility by placing in three different events.

In addition to earning a sixth-place finish in the high jump and a fourth in the 100 hurdles, MacLean also placed sixth in the javelin, throwing 81 feet, 8 inches.

MacLean is coming off an indoor campaign in which she won the pentathlon at the ECAC/IC4A championships, accumulating 3,811 points over five events to win the competition by more than 100 points.

The Black Bears also recently had their lone home outdoor meet of the spring, sweeping UNH and Bates College of Lewiston in a tri-meet in Orono.

Among the highlights were a 1-2-3 finish in the men’s 5,000 meters led by Jesse Orach, who broke the tape in 14 minutes, 26.92 seconds.

The America East cross country individual champion was followed by Aaron Willingham and Josh Horne.

Brewer native Teal Jackson picked up a win in the 200 meters, clocking in at 26.42 seconds while also participating on winning 4×100 and 4×400-meter relay teams.

The Black Bears are back on the track this weekend as they return to Durham for the Wildcat Invitational.

Lewiston native continues strong campaign

Isaiah Harris has picked right up where he left off at the end of the indoor track and field season.

The Lewiston native and Penn State University sophomore, who was fourth in the 800 meters at the NCAA Indoor championships last month, got his outdoor campaign off to a roaring start at the Florida Relays on March 31.

Harris wound up posting the third-fastest 800-meter time in Penn State history

Harris followed that up with another outstanding run at the Battle on the Bayou at Louisiana State University last weekend, this time in the 1,500 meters.

Harris and Blair Henderson of LSU engaged in an outstanding duel, with Harris finishing second in 3:50.06, only five one-hundredths of a second ahead of Harris.

Harris and the Nittany Lions will compete at the Bucknell Classic in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, this weekend.

High school season to kick off next week

With some spring-like weather finally in the air this week, high school teams from all over the state are busily preparing for the first week of competition, which is scheduled to begin over next week’s April Vacation week.

In the Penobscot Valley Conference, three multi-team meets are scheduled for next week in Brewer (April 20), Hampden (April 21) and in Bar Harbor (April 22).

State championship meets are the first weekend of June, with the Class A meet at Massabesic in Waterboro, Class B at Yarmouth and Class C at Foxcroft Academy.