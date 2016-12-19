Bangor’s Smallwood breaks EMITL pole vault record in season-opening meet

Normally, you wouldn’t expect league records to fall in the first meet of a track and field season.

Bangor High School senior Rihan Smallwood bucked that trend in a tremendous way on Saturday afternoon.

Smallwood broke an Eastern Maine Indoor Track League record that was not even a year old, clearing a remarkable 10 feet, 7 inches in the pole vault in the league’s opening meet at the University of Maine.

Smallwood’s vault eclipses the mark of 10-3 that Orono’s Allison Pickering established in the EMITL championship meet last February.

The Class A state record is 11-10, held by Bethany Dumas of Cony.

Smallwood’s day also included another individual victory in the 200 meters, where she was timed in 28.59 seconds, while she also led off Bangor’s winning 4×200-meter relay squad.

Bangor would go on to finish second in the team ranks in both the girls’ and boys’ meets, which were swept by Brewer.

Audree O’Meara of Old Town was the only other multiple-event winner in the girls’ competition, as the Coyotes’ sophomore was victorious in the mile and the 2-mile.

Brewer got three individual victories in claiming the team title, with Hannah Hopkins claiming the 55-meter hurdles, Lia Johnson the long jump and Maria Low winning the 400-meter dash.

Elsewhere, Oliviah Damboise of Old Town got her season off to a fine start in the triple jump, soaring to a winning leap of 34 feet, 0.25 inches.

In the boys’ competition, Brewer senior shot putter Austin Lufkin got his final high school campaign off to a strong start.

Lufkin cranked out a winning throw of 53 feet. 9.75 inches in winning the competition by nearly 10 feet.

His winning throw was less than two feet off an 11-year old league record (55-2.75) held by Tyler Eastman of Old Town.

The Coyotes’ Troy Crawford turned out to be the lone multi-event winner in the boys’ meet.

The Old Town senior won both the 55 and 200-meter dashes, and was the anchor man on the Coyotes’ winning 4×200 relay.

In addition to Lufkin, Brewer’s other individual winner was Michael Worcester, who cleared 12 feet to win the pole vault.

Other notable performances included a win in the 2-mile from Bangor’s Gabe Coffey, who clocked a solid 10:29.76 and Bucksport’s Danny Bunker’s winning leap of 37 feet, 7.50 inches in the triple jump.