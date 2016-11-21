Colby College senior earns All-American status

David Chelimo earned redemption in a big way on Saturday.

The Colby College cross country senior, who had his entire junior season wiped out with an injury, earned All-American status for the second time in his career at the NCAA Division III championships.

Chelimo, a native of Nyahururu, Kenya, earned a strong 11th-place finish at Saturday’s race in Louisville.

The top 35 finishers in the race garner All-American honors. Chelimo also finished 11th as a sophomore.

In spite of a Friday night rain soaking the course, Chelimo posted a time of 24 minutes, 38.1 seconds over 8 kilometers.

Chelimo’s run was good to be third among New England runners, behind Tim Nichols of Tufts, who finished third, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Matt Deyo, who came in seventh.

Chelimo and his competitors were met with a chilly day on race day, but he was as high as fourth place at the two-mile mark.

The individual crown went to Ian Lamere from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, his second straight national title.

Chelimo’s postseason runs this year included a seventh-place finish at the New England Division III championship and a third-place run at the NESCAC championships.

Maine natives lead Iowa State in Division I championships

Three Maine natives participated in the NCAA Division I cross country national championships in Saturday for Iowa State University.

Bethanie Brown of Waterville and the Cyclones’ women placed 29th as a team while Ellsworth’s Dan Curts and Josef-Holt Andrews of Bethel helped lead Iowa State’s men’s team to a 16th-place effort.

The Northern Arizona men and Oregon women claimed national championships. The women’s and men’s fields featured 31 scoring teams.

Brown was ISU’s No. 2 runner on Saturday, finishing 128th overall in 20:57.5 over a 6K course.

For the men, Curts was the Cyclones’ No. 3 runner, coming in 99th overall in 30:51.5 over an 8K course.

Holt Andrews proved to be Iowa State’s No. 4 runner, and he placed 136th, clocking in at 31:09.5

More than 400 finish Brewer Turkey Trot

With Thanksgiving week upon us, runners are pushing to earn their turkeys, mashed potatoes and pie in Turkey Trot road races all across the country.

One of Maine’s most family-friendly and competitive races, Brewer High’s 35th annual Turkey Trot 3-miler, attracted more than 400 runners on Sunday, in spite of a windy, chilly afternoon.

That didn’t stop runners from posting some fast times, as winner Erik McCarthy completed the out-and-back course on Dirigo Drive in 15:12, 40 seconds in front of second-place man Jaron Jones.

Ken Akiha, Paul Casavant and Isaiah Brown also cracked the top five, breaking the 17-minute barrier while doing so.

The top female finisher was Alison Chase, who posted an impressive time of 17:52, a sub-6 minute per mile pace.

Rounding out the top five women’s finishers were Eliza Broughton, Andrea Oldenburg, Mary Richardson and Cecilia Dube.

In addition to the main event, the Turkey Trot’s 1-mile fun run attracted 41 kids.

Winners were 11-year-old Kyle Sidaway of Dedham (5:54) and Ruth White, 10, of Orono (6:12).

